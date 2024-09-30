AGI ‘Trust Seal’ to boost e-commerce space

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), in collaboration with the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), has launched the 'Trust Seal'—an electronic badge to enhance trust and security in online transactions.

The initiative addresses e-commerce concerns like fraud and phishing by offering a verifiable badge for businesses meeting strict security and authenticity standards.



Hosted by NITA's Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), the Trust Seal boosts online shoppers' confidence, reduces fraud risk, and ensures transparency.

Businesses can register for the Trust Seal after undergoing due diligence at www.agitrustseal.com, promoting a safer and more reliable e-commerce environment.



Read full article