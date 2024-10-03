Business

Business
AGI Warns Rising Costs Could Push Businesses Out of Ghana

Tsonam 11 E1697889919699 528x375 Tsonam Akpeloo, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of AGI

Thu, 3 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has expressed concerns over the growing cost of production in Ghana, warning that these escalating expenses may push more businesses to relocate to neighboring countries. This alarm follows a recent increase in utility tariffs, which includes a 3.02% rise in electricity costs and a 1.86% hike in water tariffs, both for the third quarter of 2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live