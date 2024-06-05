Business

AGI endorses Ghana going nuclear, calls for macroeconomic stability

Seth Twum Akwaboah 00 Seth Twum-Akwaboah

Wed, 5 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has endorsed Ghana's plan to add nuclear power to its energy mix by 2030.

However, AGI CEO Seth Twum-Akwaboah emphasized the need for a stable macroeconomic environment to enable industries to fully participate and benefit from the program.

He highlighted the importance of a conducive environment for industries to thrive, including access to new technology, funding, and capacity building.

The government's support in creating a stable macroeconomic environment is crucial for the success of the nuclear power project.

Source: GNA