Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

AGI endorses nuclear power to boost energy security

AGI Ezgif.png AGI president Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke emphasized nuclear power’s role in providing stable energy

Wed, 25 Sep 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) supports nuclear energy inclusion in Ghana's energy mix, highlighting its potential to enhance energy security and reduce power costs for businesses.

During the 2024 Ghana Industrial Summit, AGI president Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke emphasized nuclear power’s role in providing stable, long-term energy for industrial growth.

While nuclear power is still in progress, stakeholders are urged to back the Volta River Authority’s (VRA) efforts to improve energy cost-effectiveness.

The government is also working on integrating nuclear energy and renewables to diversify sources, reduce reliance on hydro and thermal energy, and drive industrialization.

Read full article

Source: thebftonline.com