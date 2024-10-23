AMA partners DasBiogas to generate eco-friendly, cost-effective renewable energy

Mayor Elizabeth Sackey called the technology a key component of the city's 2020-2025 Climate Action

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has commissioned a biogas plant at City Hall, developed by DasBiogas and Construction Ltd., capable of processing 180 tonnes of organic waste daily.

This plant converts waste from the AMA’s canteen into biogas for cooking and organic fertilizer.



Mayor Elizabeth Sackey called the technology a key component of the city's 2020-2025 Climate Action Plan.

The initiative aims to reduce landfill waste while producing clean energy. Plans are underway for a larger plant at Kaneshie.



The project aligns with Ghana’s renewable energy goals and promotes sustainable waste management.



Read full article