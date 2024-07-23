AU expedites efforts to secure over $100 billion for export-based companies in Africa

Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani

Source: GNA

Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and President of Mauritania, has announced efforts to mobilize over $100 billion from multilateral financial institutions to support African export-based companies, having already secured $38 million.

Speaking at the 6th AU Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in Accra, he emphasized the importance of economic integration for achieving the AU’s Agenda 2063 and strengthening Africa's global voice. The meeting highlighted the 2024 theme of resilient education systems.

AU Commission Chairperson Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat called for renewed commitment to regional economic communities and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



Read full article