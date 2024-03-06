Abu Jinapor advocates value addition in resource management at PDAC summit

Samuel Abu Jinapor

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor, has reiterated the government's policy focus on enhancing the value of the country's natural resources rather than solely emphasizing production.

He emphasized the government's deliberate efforts to ensure that Ghanaian citizens benefit from the nation's resource wealth.



Accordingto the Ghana News Agency, the Minister highlighted Ghana’s recent Lithium Agreement with Atlantic Lithium Limited, an Australian mining firm, as an example, emphasizing the importance of value addition throughout the resource value chain.



Jinapor made these remarks during the ongoing Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) International Mine Ministers Summit in Toronto, Canada, attended by delegates from various countries including Germany, Finland, Peru, and Canada.



The summit aims to discuss responsible and sustainable natural resource management globally, with participation from 22 Mine Ministers, industry leaders, civil society organizations, policymakers, and experts.

Minister Jinapor also underscored Ghana’s commitment to exploring green minerals and promoting energy transition policies to address global warming. He encouraged investors to capitalize on Ghana's stable democracy and vibrant mining industry.



During the summit, themed "Striking a Balance for Success: Responsible Mining and the Energy Transition,"Jinapor highlighted Ghana's policies for collaboration between the government and mining companies, emphasizing the shift towards value addition.



He stressed the importance of responsible mining practices throughout the value chain and advocated for equitable benefits for mineral resource host countries. Minister Jinapor closed the Toronto Stock Exchange alongside his counterparts, signaling a united commitment to sustainable mining practices.