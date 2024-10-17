Academia-industry collaboration needed to counter oil decline

Prof. Francis Kemausuor, Dean of Mechanical and Chemical Engineering at KNUST, has called for stronger collaboration between academia and the oil and gas sector to address Ghana's declining oil production, which fell from 71.44 million barrels in 2019 to 48.25 million in 2023.

He emphasized the need for a robust local research and development framework to support the industry and ensure sustainability.

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) organized a workshop to discuss the decline, warning of economic impacts, job losses, and waning investor confidence if the trend continues without immediate intervention.



Read full article