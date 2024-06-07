Accra hosts 2024 Supply Chain Research Summit

2024 Supply Chain Research Summit

Source: GNA

The Centre for Applied Research and Innovation in Supply Chain - Africa (CARISCA) at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) held a three-day summit in Accra, Ghana.

The event brought together researchers, academics, and policymakers from across Africa and globally to discuss "Africa's Supply Chain Resilience for Economic Transformation".



CARISCA aims to strengthen local capacity for improved supply chains in Ghana and Africa.

The summit aimed to integrate African supply chain research into mainstream research, strengthen African supply chain capacity, and provide a platform for young scholars to network and learn from best practices in research.



Read full article