AfDB urges development partners to scale up partnerships to build peace and security in Africa

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called on Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and partners to enhance innovative collaborations to promote peace and security in Africa, where many nations are conflict-affected.

Vice-President Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade emphasized the need for prioritizing peacebuilding through new financial mechanisms during a session at the UN Assembly.



Stakeholders highlighted the importance of inclusive strategies, alternative financing, and private sector involvement in peace initiatives.

The AfDB's new Ten-Year Strategy aims to address fragility and resilience in Africa, fostering partnerships and combining efforts with organizations like the UN to support peace and economic stability.



