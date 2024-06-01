Afreximbank chalks double at African Bankers Awards 2024

The Afreximbank team at the African Banker Awards

Source: GNA

Afreximbank won both ‘Bank of the Year’ and ‘Deal of the Year (Infrastructure)’ at the African Banker Awards for the second consecutive year.

The awards, announced at a gala in Nairobi during the AfDB annual meetings, highlighted Afreximbank's exceptional financial performance and innovative contributions to banking.



The ‘Deal of the Year’ award recognized a $155 million investment in Djibouti’s Damerjog Industrial Development Free Trade Zone, fostering regional trade and economic development.

Afreximbank's President, Prof. Benedict Oramah, dedicated the awards to the bank's staff, customers, and partners, emphasizing their role in advancing Africa’s development needs.



