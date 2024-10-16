Africa Business+ and EY unveil 2024 mining impact champions ranking highlighting economic and ESG contributions

Mining Site

The 2024 edition of Africa Business+ and EY's 30 Mining Impact Champions Ranking highlights mining companies making significant economic and social contributions across Africa, with a focus on ESG compliance.

New entrants like Ivanhoe Mines, Eramet, and B2Gold join global giants such as South 32, Winning International, and Zijin Mining. This ranking offers insight into the sector's role in sustainable development.

Upcoming reports, including Critical Minerals: The Pivotal Outlook and the 20 Mining Influentials list, will explore critical mineral projects and key figures shaping Africa's mining industry, emphasizing its importance in the global energy transition.



