Africa World Airlines and Travelport collaborate to expand reach and accessibility

Africa World Airlines

Africa World Airlines (AWA) has forged a strategic alliance with Travelport, a renowned global distribution system (GDS) provider, aimed at augmenting visibility and accessibility for travel agencies and passengers.

This collaboration enables seamless booking of Africa World Airline tickets through the Travelport platform, easing the process for travel agents and customers alike.



Since its inaugural commercial flight in September 2012, Africa World Airlines has witnessed remarkable growth within the aviation sector, positioning itself as a premier domestic carrier with ongoing expansion strategies.



The airline presently serves various pivotal West African destinations, including Kumasi, Tamale, and Takoradi in Ghana, and Lagos and Abuja in Nigeria, with plans to recommence flights to Freetown in Sierra Leone and Monrovia in Liberia later this year.



Jonathan Appiah, Head of Commercials at Africa World Airlines, affirmed that this partnership aligns with the airline’s strategic objectives of boosting passenger traffic and extending operational footprint.

He stressed that enhanced visibility of the airline’s tickets online would drive more bookings, thereby bolstering revenue growth and fortifying the company's position in the industry.



Sunny Prakash Gupta, Travelport's Regional Manager for Central and West Africa, underscored the platform’s role in elevating the customer experience by granting travel agents easy access to a wide array of Africa World Airlines’ offerings.



This collaboration between Africa World Airlines and Travelport promises mutual benefits for both entities and their connected agencies, travel retailers, and passengers, aiming to streamline the booking process and enhance customer satisfaction.