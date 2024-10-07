Africa’s Financial Salvation is on the Blockchain

Bright Simons

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria is a vast denomination led by a mathematician who rose to prominence through translation work.

The Church has embraced modern trends, including blockchain and crypto, which are particularly appealing to Africa’s tech-savvy youth. An “Engineer Pastor” mentors young people in blockchain and forex, aligning the Church’s teachings with digital finance.



As African governments face fiscal challenges with Eurobonds, alternatives like blockchain bonds are being explored. However, the complexities of digital bonds remain, requiring new intermediaries.

Innovators see potential in "transmediation," blending digital tools with traditional systems for economic transformation.



