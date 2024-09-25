Africa’s debt crisis worsens: 21 countries at high risk of debt distress

Dr. Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa

Source: GNA

Africa's debt crisis is worsening, with 21 countries at high risk of distress and public debt rising over 180% since 2010, now exceeding 60% of GDP.

Dr. Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, highlighted these concerns at the Summit of the Future, stressing that multiple crises—finance, debt, climate, and energy—are exacerbating challenges.

He called for reforms in global financial systems to ensure fairness for Africa and urged investment in youth, education, and infrastructure, noting that 1 in 3 young people globally will be African by 2050.



