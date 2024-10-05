Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

African Entrepreneurs Alliance Launches Ghana Entrepreneurs Week Conference

Botchway Eunice Amoakoa Botchway, Founder of African Entrepreneurs Alliance

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: peacefmonline.com

The African Entrepreneurs Alliance (AEA) launched the Ghana Entrepreneurship Week Conference on October 5, 2024, in Accra, urging the youth to embrace entrepreneurship to reduce unemployment.

Founder Eunice Amoakoa Botchway highlighted that only 50% of Ghana's 60,000 annual graduates find jobs within three years, stressing the need for mindset shifts toward entrepreneurship.

The event, part of the Global Entrepreneurship Week, will take place on November 23, 2024. AEA plans to promote entrepreneurial thinking across Ghana's regions, particularly among pre-tertiary students.

Botchway praised companies like McDan Group and Kasapreko for their contributions to Ghana's entrepreneurial landscape.

Read full article

Source: peacefmonline.com