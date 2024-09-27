Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

African countries with the largest sports betting population

RV3k9kpTURBXy84N2VjZWNmODgxOGE1YjY2OWRhNTJlNzdkZTUwNGRkMi5qcGeSlQMAAM0D0M0CJZMFzQMWzQGu3gACoTAGoTEA The African sports betting market is projected to reach $1.85 billion by 2024

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: africa.businessinsider.com

According to a survey by Geopoll, Kenya has the largest sports betting population in Africa, with 82.81% of respondents agreeing to bet, followed by South Africa (73.94%) and Ghana (73.03%).

The African sports betting market, fueled by increased internet adoption, is projected to reach $1.85 billion by 2024, with a 6.28% annual growth rate through 2028.

Football is the most popular betting sport, attracting over 76.53% of bettors.

Despite its economic contributions, concerns over youth gambling and exploitation have prompted calls for regulatory measures to ensure safer betting practices across the continent.

Read full article

Source: africa.businessinsider.com