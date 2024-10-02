Agric Minister unveils financial interventions to alleviate effects of recent drought on farmers

griculture Minister Bryan Acheampong announced financial interventions to support farmers

In response to Ghana's prolonged drought, Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong announced financial interventions to support farmers and safeguard food security.

These measures include distributing 180,000 metric tons of fertilizers and seeds, cash transfers and food grants for vulnerable farmers, a 50-million cedi interest-free loan facility for commercial farmers, and support for the poultry sector with feed and vaccines.



Additionally, the Ministry launched an online grain price stabilization platform to reduce price volatility.

These initiatives aim to provide immediate relief while building long-term resilience in Ghana's agricultural sector against climate challenges.



