Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Agriculture value chains in Africa: the sleeping trilions of dollars

AGR Ezgif.png Akunkel MUSAH

Thu, 3 Oct 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

Africa holds immense agricultural potential with 1,162 million hectares of land, 24% of global agricultural land. Yet, due to underinvestment, over 700 million hectares are degraded or underutilized.

Despite challenges like outdated farming methods and lack of integration between crop production and animal husbandry, opportunities abound.

African countries can capitalize on high-demand commodities like rice, vegetables, beef, and fish, which surpass even gold in global market size.

With strategic investments in technology, infrastructure, and value chains, Africa can transform its agriculture, boosting economic growth, food security, and climate resilience.

Read full article

Source: thebftonline.com