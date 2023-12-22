Akufo-Addo appoints Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare to serve as new GACL MD

Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare will serves as new GACL MD effective December 24, 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare to serve as the new Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

This comes after Pamela Djamson-Tettey, who served as GACL MD from February 2022 retired from public service after attaining the statutory retirement age of 60 years.



In a statement issued by the GACL and sighted by GhanaWeb Business, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare’s appointment takes effect from December 24, 2023.



The GACL added that the Board has since been directed to urgently facilitate the exit of the under-listed persons:



*Mr. Emmanuel Akotoa Fianko – Group Executive, Procurement.



*Col (Rtd) Emmanuel Akohene Mensah – Director, Aviation Security.

*Mr. Yaw Appiah-Danquah – Director, Airports Planning & Projects.



