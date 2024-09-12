Akufo-Addo commissions largest bitumen processing plant in Tema

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the plant's role in job creation

Source: 3news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the GOIL/SMB Bitumen Plant in Tema on September 12, marking a key step in Ghana's industrialization efforts.

The $40 million facility, a partnership between Ghana's GOIL PLC and Côte d'Ivoire’s Société Multinationale de Bitumes (SMB), is the largest bitumen plant in the country.



It aims to reduce reliance on imports, boost road construction with high-quality products, and position Ghana as a regional exporter.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the plant's role in job creation, technological advancement, and economic growth through collaboration within ECOWAS.



