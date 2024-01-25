Akufo-Addo grants KPMG’s audit extension request; denies GRA’s contract continuation request

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has extended the period within which KPMG is to complete its audit on the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML), from the initial date of Tuesday, 16th January 2024, to a new date of Friday, 23rd February 2024.

This follows a request made by KPMG to the President requesting for an extension of the twoweek period originally given the company to undertake the assignment. KPMG is to submit its final report no later than Friday, 23rd February 2024.



President Akufo-Addo has also taken note of the request made by GRA, asking for his permission to allow the monitoring system installed and used by SML to continue, notwithstanding the suspension of its GRA-related operations.

The President has denied GRA’s request, and has directed that the status quo, with respect to the suspension of the performance of the contract, should remain in effect until the completion of the audit and, subsequent, submission of the audit report by KPMG.