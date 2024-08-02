Akufo-Addo inaugurates GNPC operational headquarters In Takoradi

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in Takoradi inaugurated

Source: 3news

On August 1, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inaugurated the new Operational Headquarters of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in Takoradi, marking a major advancement for Ghana’s oil and gas sector.

This state-of-the-art facility, equipped with modern technologies and designed to enhance operational efficiency, reflects the government's commitment to decentralizing development and ensuring equitable resource distribution.



The headquarters, built despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to boost local employment and economic activity.

It also underscores Ghana's broader vision of transforming GNPC into a globally competitive entity while emphasizing sustainable resource management and local content development.



Read full article