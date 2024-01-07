Akufo-Addo reflects on Ghana’s economic challenges and democratic resilience

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo marked the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic with a reflection on the challenges facing Ghana.

In his address on Saturday, January 6, 2024, the president acknowledged that there are no quick fixes for the nation’s issues but emphasized the resilience of democratic structures in navigating difficult circumstances.



Having spent his adult life advocating for individual and collective rights, the president expressed satisfaction in the nation’s unwavering commitment to democracy.



He noted, “We know that there are no quick fixes to the challenges confronting us, and, as we have seen in recent times, democratic structures of governance are capable of accommodating the most difficult of circumstances.”



Addressing the economic challenges, President Akufo-Addo echoed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s comments, stating that the country has turned the corner in terms of its economic woes.

Despite the hurdles, he assured the public that the government remains dedicated to building a strong and resilient economy to address the nation’s issues.



“We have, happily, turned the corner on our economic situation as we experience the rebound of the national economy, and we will continue to work strongly at the problems facing the nation,” the president affirmed.



He emphasized the role of the Ghanaian people in choosing leaders every four years, highlighting the sovereign will be exercised during elections to shape the country’s future.