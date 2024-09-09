America is losing the battle of the Red Sea

Houthis began their campaign against shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb, which connects the Red Sea

In the past year, the Middle East has been marked by dramatic events, including a deadly Hamas attack on Israel and Iran’s massive strike against the country.

However, the most startling development has been the Houthis from Yemen disrupting the Red Sea shipping lanes.



Their attacks, supported by Iran, have severely impacted global trade through the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a crucial maritime chokepoint.

This has exposed vulnerabilities in international maritime security and strained U.S. and global responses.



