Amin Adam lead Ghana’s delegation to IMF/World Bank Spring meetings in Washington

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

The Minister for Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, is leading Ghana’s delegation to the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings taking place in Washington DC.

The delegation which is made up of officials from the Finance Ministry and the Central Bank include, Hon Abena Osei Asare, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Hon Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister-Designate for Information and Dr Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana and Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana.



While in Washington, the delegation will among others meet with Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director and Ajay Banga, World Bank President.



The delegation will attend numerous meetings including the G-24 Ministers and Governors Meeting, the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action, the Development Committee Plenary, and the UNECA-IMF-African Finance Ministers High-Level Working Group on the Global Financial Architecture.



The delegation will also attend the “High-Level Event on Addressing Polycrisis: Capital Mobilization for the V20 Climate Prosperity Agenda”, and the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action.



Aside from the obligatory meetings with the IMF and the World Bank, the delegation will hold bilateral discussions with other partner countries, financial institutions, and private sector investors.

Last week, Ghana and the IMF Mission reached a staff-level agreement on economic policies and reforms to conclude the second review of the 36-month ECF-supported programme.



Ghana will have access to about US$360 million in financing once the review is approved by IMF Management and formally completed by the IMF Executive Board.



About the Spring Meetings 2024



The Spring Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.



Also featured are seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and many other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world’s financial system.