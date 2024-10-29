Apple's AI features roll out on iPhones - but not for all 15

Apple's AI features roll out on iPhones - but not for all

Apple has launched its AI tools, dubbed Apple Intelligence, for select iPhone users, including those with the iPhone 16 models and the iPhone 15 Pro series.

The initial features, part of the iOS 18.1 update, include notification summaries and enhanced tools for messaging, along with a revamped Siri interface.



Despite the release, some functionalities have come later than similar offerings from competitors like Google and Samsung.

CEO Tim Cook emphasized that the rollout marks "a new era" for Apple products and announced a bounty program for ethical hackers to test its AI software for vulnerabilities.



