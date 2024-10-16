Business

Artificial intelligence can make markets more efficient and more volatile

Artificial intelligence can make markets more efficient and more volatile

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: norvanreports.com

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in financial markets presents both opportunities and risks, potentially improving risk management and liquidity while increasing volatility and opacity.

A recent IMF report highlights a surge in AI-related patent filings, indicating an upcoming wave of innovation, particularly in algorithmic trading.

AI-driven trading, especially in liquid asset classes, is expected to rise, evidenced by higher turnover rates in AI-driven ETFs.

However, this trend could lead to increased market instability and herd-like selling during crises.

Regulators must enhance oversight, particularly for nonbank intermediaries, to manage these evolving risks and ensure market stability.

