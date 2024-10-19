Artlife Matters partners Italian Art and Culture Institutions: giving equal access to sustainable creative possibilities

The partnership aims to strengthen skills in the museum and library sectors

A collaboration agreement was signed between the Library and Museum Centre of Lecce, Ramdom APS, and Ghana's Artlife Matters to foster cooperation and intercultural dialogue through artistic and cultural initiatives.

Artlife Matters, led by Eric Agyare, promotes art for social and economic development in Ghana. As part of the Erasmus Young Entrepreneurs programme, Agyare will research sustainable artistic enterprises from February to July 2025.

The partnership aims to strengthen skills in the museum and library sectors, enhance cultural heritage, and develop projects that promote mutual understanding and access to contemporary art resources.



Read full article