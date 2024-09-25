Asante Gold Corporation Secures $100 Million Equity Financing Deal with Strategic Investor

Asante Gold Corporation has announced an equity financing agreement to sell 90,666,667 common shares at C$1.50 each, raising total gross proceeds of C$136 million (about $100 million).

This non-brokered private placement will be conducted in three tranches: $25 million on October 15, $35 million on November 14, and $40 million on December 5, 2024, pending regulatory approvals.



Proceeds will support growth at the Bibiani and Chirano mines, acquisition opportunities, and liability refinancing.

Asante is also advancing a bond program and has agreed on non-binding terms with Kinross Gold for an amended repayment schedule related to its Chirano Gold Mine acquisition.



