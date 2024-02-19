Atlantic Lithium commits to responsible mining practices ahead of Ghana's first lithium production

Aaron Maurer, Head of Operations at Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited, the Australia-based mining company, has pledged its commitment to responsible and sustainable mining practices as Ghana prepares for its first lithium production at Ewoyaa in the Central Region.

The company secured a 15-year mining lease from the Ghanaian government in October of the previous year, meeting all necessary requirements.



To enhance the resource, Atlantic Lithium has expanded its drilling program at the Ewoyaa lithium project site by 8,000 meters (43%). The ongoing drilling program is expected to reach 26,500 meters upon completion in the second quarter of 2024, according to the company.



Speaking at a public hearing on the Lithium Mining Scoping Report at Ewoyaa conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Aaron Maurer, Head of Operations at Atlantic Lithium, urged local residents to prepare for the economic benefits of the project.

He highlighted that the Ewoyaa Lithium Project would involve open-pit methods, including drill, blast, load, and haul operations to mine spodumene pegmatite deposits.



Mr. Maurer emphasised the company's commitment to sustainable and responsible mining, stating, "I must emphasise that one of the fundamental principles of the company is conducting sustainable and responsible mining. As a result, we are committed to using environmentally friendly technologies and approaches to ensure the maximum protection of the ecosystem."



Atlantic Lithium's focus on responsible mining practices aligns with global efforts to promote environmentally conscious approaches in the extraction and processing of minerals. The company's commitment aims to ensure minimal ecological impact and to contribute positively to the local community and the broader ecosystem.