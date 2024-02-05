Audrey Serwaa Bonsu appointed as CEO of Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy

Audrey Serwaa Bonsu

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy (GNCoP) has announced the appointment of Pharm. Audrey Serwaa Bonsu as the Chief Executive Officer, effective January 23, 2024.

Pharm. Audrey's appointment marks a historic moment as she becomes the first female CEO to lead the Chamber's operations in Ghana.



With an extensive background in pharmacy and a robust track record in the pharmaceutical industry, Pharm. Audrey brings a wealth of experience and leadership qualities to her new role.

Her dedication to advancing the pharmacy profession and enhancing access to quality healthcare positions her as a strategic leader for the Chamber.



Pharm. Audrey's academic credentials include a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and an MPhil in Pharmacology from the University of Ghana, Legon. Her leadership positions within the pharmaceutical industry underscore her capacity to make a meaningful impact on the future of pharmacy in Ghana.