Aviation Social Centre marks 25 years of promoting fitness wellness and recreation

The Aviation Social Centre Limited, a subsidiary of Ghana Airports Company Ltd, celebrates its 25th anniversary on October 15, 2024, under the theme “Total Quality Life; 25 Years of Fitness, Wellness and Recreation.”

The Centre, established to promote healthy lifestyles, has grown from 67 members in 1999 to over 400 today. Anniversary events include discounts, free aerobics, and corporate games.

The Centre also offers multifunctional spaces for events and supports wellness initiatives like free breast cancer screenings. Over the years, it has received several awards for its contributions to fitness and wellness in Ghana.



