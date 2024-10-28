Aviation’s substantial contribution to Dubai’s economy revealed

Menu ›
Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: thebftonline.com
Dubai's aviation sector contributed AED 137 billion (USD 37.3 billion) or 27% of its GDP in 2023, supporting 631,000 jobs.
By 2030, projections estimate this will rise to AED 196 billion, equating to 32% of GDP, with an additional 185,000 jobs created.
Aviation-driven tourism generated AED 43 billion, supporting 329,000 jobs, and is set to grow 40% by 2030.
Expansions at Dubai International and Dubai World Central—part of Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda—aim to enhance the city’s connectivity, driving economic growth through trade, tourism, and logistics advancements.
