Aviation’s substantial contribution to Dubai’s economy revealed

Dubai's aviation sector contributed AED 137 billion (USD 37.3 billion) or 27% of its GDP in 2023, supporting 631,000 jobs.

By 2030, projections estimate this will rise to AED 196 billion, equating to 32% of GDP, with an additional 185,000 jobs created.



Aviation-driven tourism generated AED 43 billion, supporting 329,000 jobs, and is set to grow 40% by 2030.

Expansions at Dubai International and Dubai World Central—part of Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda—aim to enhance the city’s connectivity, driving economic growth through trade, tourism, and logistics advancements.



