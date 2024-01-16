BNI Ghana launches 2nd chapter in Accra

Business Network International (BNI) Ghana

Business Network International (BNI) Ghana, a leading business networking organisation, has marked a significant milestone with the launch of its 2nd chapter at the prestigious Marriott Hotel in Airport City, Accra.

The launch event featured renowned keynote speaker Professor Robert Ebo Hinson, the newly appointed patron for BNI Ghana, and drew the participation of 24 esteemed members.



The newly established chapter wasted no time in making an impact, as it facilitated the passing of 32 referrals within a span of three weeks. This remarkable feat resulted in the generation of over GHS560,000 in revenue for the chapter's members, underscoring the tangible business benefits of BNI's referral system.



The core ethos of BNI is succinctly captured in the phrase ‘Givers Gain’.



This principle embodies the philosophy that by actively contributing to the success of others' businesses, one can expect to receive reciprocal support. This approach emphasises the intrinsic value of fostering mutually beneficial relationships without the need for kickbacks or percentage cuts, aligning with BNI's commitment to ethical and collaborative business practices.

BNI's inclusive approach extends an open invitation to local business leaders who are eager to harness the power of referrals as a primary marketing tool to expand their businesses and cultivate a global network. This emphasis on leveraging referrals for business growth and global networking underscores BNI's dedication to providing a platform for professionals to forge meaningful connections and drive sustainable business development.



The successful launch of the 2nd chapter of BNI in Accra serves as a testament to the organisation's impact in catalyzing business growth and fostering collaborative partnerships among its members.



With its overarching ethos of reciprocity and collaboration, BNI continues to play a pivotal role in empowering businesses and professionals to thrive in an interconnected global marketplace.