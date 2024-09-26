BOST launches depot automation training to boost operational efficiency

BOST launched a four-day training program for technical and mechanical staff

The Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation (BOST) launched a four-day training program for technical and mechanical staff to enhance operational efficiency.

During the opening of the 'Depot Upgrade Training' in Accra, HR Director Augustine Appiah highlighted BOST's strategic focus on depot automation, which is 75% complete at APD and Kumasi depots, with full completion expected by November 2024. The automation aims to triple efficiency and regain customer confidence.

ASL CEO Kweku Asmah emphasized the importance of infrastructure upgrades and committed to supporting BOST with technical training for sustainable fuel supply chain management.



