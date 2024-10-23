Bank of Ghana Governor advances strategic partnerships at IMF/World Bank Meetings

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Ernest Addison is attending the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., where he is pursuing strategic partnerships to enhance Ghana’s financial landscape.

Notably, he discussed the importance of establishing an LBMA-certified gold refinery with the World Gold Council, which could significantly elevate Ghana's gold value in global markets.

Additionally, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development invited the Bank of Ghana to join as a member, praising the country’s recent debt restructuring. These efforts reflect Ghana’s commitment to strengthening its global financial position and fostering economic growth.



Read full article