Bank of Ghana launches beta version of database portal

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of BOG

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has unveiled the Beta Version of its Database Portal, marking a significant step towards centralizing macroeconomic data extraction and visualization.

This initiative underscores the institution's commitment to transparency and adherence to global best practices within its inflation targeting framework of monetary policy.



The newly launched portal aims to streamline data access for both the general public and researchers while meeting the growing demands for economic information.



Organized into five primary economic sectors—External, Financial, Fiscal, Monetary, and Real Sector along with Survey Based Indicators—the portal hosts 255 monthly and 86 quarterly time series data compiled from the BoG and other key stakeholder institutions.

Scheduled data updates and revisions will align with the Data Release Calendar published on the portal, ensuring users have access to the most current information.



By centralizing data in a single platform, the Bank of Ghana aims to enhance data accessibility and support informed decision-making processes across various sectors.



To access the wealth of macroeconomic data available on the Portal, individuals are invited to visit; https://app.datawarehousepro.com/go/bog/