Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Bank of Ghana shuts down unlicensed Dek-Nock Investments

Bank Of Ghana 696x387 Bank of Ghana

Fri, 19 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Bank of Ghana, in partnership with the Ghana Police Service, has shut down Dek-Nock Investments in Nungua and Ashaiman, Greater Accra Region, for operating without a license.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live