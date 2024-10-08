Bawumia launches CitizenApp to streamline public services

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has officially launched the CitizenApp Data Interoperability System (CADIS), a revolutionary platform designed to consolidate access to a wide range of public services in Ghana. The launch marks a significant milestone in the country’s digital transformation agenda, aimed at improving governance, enhancing service delivery, and boosting revenue mobilization.

The CitizenApp, a cornerstone of the Akufo-Addo administration’s broader national strategy for digital modernization, is set to centralize various government services under one unified platform. Speaking at the launch event in Accra, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the remarkable progress Ghana has made on its journey toward digitalization since 2017. He noted that before this period, many sectors of the economy were plagued by slow, inefficient, and corruption-prone manual processes. Today, with digital tools like the CitizenApp, Ghana is rewriting that narrative.



“Before 2017, digitalization was peripheral to our development agenda – with several sectors mired in slow, manual processes. Our system was inefficient, non-transparent, and prone to corruption,” said Dr. Bawumia. “Today, we are rewriting that story.”



The CitizenApp promises to revolutionize the way Ghanaians access essential public services. Previously, citizens had to navigate multiple platforms for different government services, such as renewing health insurance, paying utility bills, or applying for birth certificates. With the CitizenApp, users can now complete these tasks and more through a single interface. According to Dr. Bawumia, this centralization is not just a matter of convenience; it is essential for creating a more efficient, transparent, and accountable public sector.



He added that this digital unification aligns with the government's long-standing goal of using technology to improve financial inclusion and economic participation, particularly in underserved areas. Citing the success of mobile money as a critical financial tool, Dr. Bawumia said CitizenApp will build on this success, further bridging the gap between the formal and informal sectors.



“Mobile money has become one of the most important financial tools in Ghana’s economy, enabling millions to participate in the formal financial system. This was a major step toward bridging the gap between formal and informal economies,” he stated.



Since 2017, the government has undertaken numerous initiatives to leverage technology for public service improvements. These initiatives include the Ghana Card, the National Digital Property Address System, and the E-Pharmacy Platform, all of which aim to modernize government operations. Despite these advancements, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged that there are still challenges, especially in rural areas where access to essential services remains limited.

The CitizenApp seeks to address these gaps by introducing features such as data interoperability, which allows government agencies to seamlessly share data. This will help eliminate bureaucratic delays, reduce corruption, and ensure equitable access to services for all Ghanaians. The Vice President emphasized that this app is not just a one-time solution but a "companion for life" designed to assist citizens in a wide range of activities—from acquiring driver’s licenses to filing taxes and even processing death certificates.



Dr. Bawumia encouraged all Ghanaians to embrace the platform, stressing that public feedback will be essential for refining and enhancing the app over time.



“We are not just launching an app today; we are launching a new era of citizen engagement. This app is built with you in mind, and your feedback will be vital to making it even better,” he urged.



Also speaking at the event, Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam highlighted how the CitizenApp will address critical challenges facing Ghana’s economy. He explained that many government services are still delivered through fragmented systems, making access difficult for citizens. The roll-out of the CitizenApp, he said, will ensure that people from all parts of the country can access these services seamlessly.



“The roll-out of this new system will ensure citizens can seamlessly access government services from every part of the country,” he said.



Julie Essiam, Deputy Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), expressed optimism that the platform will reduce frustrations long associated with accessing public services. She noted that filing taxes, for instance, will become much easier with the app, as it will pull data from multiple agencies to simplify the process.

“We are building a system that cuts through bureaucracy, reduces waiting times, and puts the power of information and services directly in the hands of the people,” Essiam explained.



Richard Okyere-Fosu, Director-General of the National Information Technology Agency (NITA), assured the public that the app was developed with data security and regulatory compliance in mind. He stressed that sensitive information will be protected by data protection regulations, ensuring that citizens’ data is secure at all times.



“No longer will government agencies need to manually copy data into spreadsheets or share sensitive information through unsecured channels. Every piece of data will be shared in compliance with data protection regulations, ensuring that citizens’ personal information is secure at all times,” he said.



In conclusion, the launch of the CitizenApp marks a pivotal moment in Ghana’s digital transformation journey. By consolidating public services into one platform, the app is expected to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility, ultimately driving economic growth and improving the quality of life for all Ghanaians.



