Bawumia launches CitizenApp to streamline public services

Capture 10 Ezgif.png Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and some officials at the CitizenApp launch

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has officially launched the CitizenApp Data Interoperability System (CADIS), a revolutionary platform designed to consolidate access to a wide range of public services in Ghana. The launch marks a significant milestone in the country’s digital transformation agenda, aimed at improving governance, enhancing service delivery, and boosting revenue mobilization.

