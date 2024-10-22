BlackRock taps into AI frenzy with two new ETFs

BlackRock

BlackRock has launched two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to provide investors with exposure to the rapidly growing artificial intelligence market.

The iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech Active ETF will invest in global AI and technology stocks, while the iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF focuses on long-term capital appreciation in various technology sectors.



BlackRock views AI as a major investment theme with significant implications. Despite mixed demand for thematic ETFs recently, the firm aims to capitalize on overlooked opportunities in AI and advanced technologies.

As of September 30, BlackRock's assets under management reached a record $4.2 trillion.



