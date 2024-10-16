BoG Directors win prestigious international awards at Global Policy Forum

Bank of Ghana

At the Global Policy Forum in San Salvador, two directors from the Bank of Ghana received prestigious international awards for their contributions to financial inclusion.

Dr. Settor Amediku, Director of the Regional Branch Coordinating Office, won the AFI Data Technical Leadership Award for enhancing Ghana's digital payment infrastructure.

Mr. Kwame Oppong, Director of the FinTech and Innovation Office, received the Digital Financial Services Technical Leadership Award for his role in advancing digital financial services. These accolades highlight the Bank of Ghana's commitment to fostering an inclusive financial landscape in Ghana and across Africa.



