BoG Governor urges savings and loans firms to focus on MSMEs

Dr Ernest Addison Bank Of Ghana Governorsdsdsd Dr. Ernest Addison, Governer of the Bank of Ghana

Thu, 25 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, has urged savings and loans (S&L) companies to refocus on supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) instead of pursuing large-scale projects suited for commercial banks.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live