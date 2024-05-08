Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Business
0

BoG denies implementation of 1% cybersecurity levy on banking transactions

Bank Of Ghana 696x387 Bank of Ghana

Wed, 8 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has refuted claims suggesting the introduction of a one percent cybersecurity levy on all banking transactions, dismissing them as baseless.

A report by Ghana Chronicles which has been circulated on social media alleges that the Central Bank intends to implement a one percent cybersecurity levy on banking transactions to counter rising cybersecurity risks both domestically and globally.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the BoG categorically denied these reports, labeling them as untrue.

Additionally, the Central Bank urged the public to disregard such unfounded claims.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live