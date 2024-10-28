Boeing plans to launch effort to raise over $15 billion in capital as early as Monday, source says

Menu ›
Business
Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: reuters.com
Boeing plans to raise over $15 billion in capital as early as Monday, utilizing a mix of common shares and mandatory convertible bonds to address financial challenges exacerbated by an ongoing strike.
Despite a nearly two-to-one rejection of Boeing's latest offer by machinists, the company has experienced a cash burn and announced a $6 billion quarterly loss.
It also secured a $10 billion credit agreement with major lenders. Boeing faces potential credit downgrades to junk status if it raises new debt without addressing $11 billion in maturing obligations by February 2026.
Read full article
Source: reuters.com