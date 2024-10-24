Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Bridging Worlds: Bootstrap Magazine unveils the future for Ghanaian Entrepreneurs and Expats Alike

WhatsApp Image 2024 10 22 At 10.png Bootstrap Magazine launched in Ghana on September 21, 2024, at the Alisa Hotel in Tema

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Bootstrap Magazine launched in Ghana on September 21, 2024, at the Alisa Hotel in Tema, creating a platform for Ghanaian entrepreneurs to connect with expats eager to invest and collaborate.

The event featured the premiere of Coming From America, a reality show highlighting diasporans' journeys in Ghana, with Tony and Ayo Jones from Expat Life Ghana in the spotlight.

Founder Renarda Joy emphasized the magazine's role in amplifying Ghana’s entrepreneurial renaissance and building global networks. The launch, in collaboration with Yaanom Multimedia, showcased Bootstrap's vision through storytelling and digital innovation.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh