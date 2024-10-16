CAG urges MoFA to reconsider food security measures

CAG also called for a 10-year agricultural policy

The Chamber of Agribusiness (CAG) has urged the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to adopt long-term solutions for tackling food insecurity in Ghana, particularly for farmers affected by dry spells in the northern and middle regions.

While praising the government’s distribution of food grants to over 800,000 farmers, CAG emphasized the need for sustainable approaches.



It proposed expanding existing dams for year-round farming, supplying irrigation equipment, and working with financial institutions to ease the burden on farmers.

CAG also called for a 10-year agricultural policy and the establishment of a national agriculture risk management agency.



