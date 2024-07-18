CIB Ghana inducts over 200 banking professionals

At the 15th Induction Ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) Ghana, 237 banking professionals were inducted, marking a significant milestone in the institute’s history. This year’s induction was particularly noteworthy for sustaining gender parity, with female professionals making up 51 percent of the inductees.

This follows last year’s historic moment when the number of female professionals surpassed 50 percent for the first time, standing at 52 percent. Over the past four and a half years, the CIB Ghana has inducted a total of 1,017 professionals.



Speaking at the ceremony, held on Saturday, July 13, 2024, First Bank Ghana’s Managing Director and CEO, Victor Yaw Asante – who was the Special Guest of Honour – heralded the depth, diversity and quality of the new professionals. He also highlighted the importance of ethics, sustainability, and professionalism in the banking sector, consistent with this year’s theme: ‘Ethics, Sustainability and Professionalism’.



Addressing the newly inducted members, Mr. Asante emphasised that these values are essential for building a robust and credible banking environment. “Ethics builds trust and credibility, which are essential for long-term success,” Mr. Asante stated.



He recounted his own career, guided by a commitment to integrity and transparency, and called on the new inductees to adhere to ethical behaviour to safeguard their institutions and careers. Drawing from his experience with Rotary International, where ethics is a core pillar, the First Bank CEO encouraged the new bankers to adopt principles such as truthfulness, fairness, goodwill, and beneficial actions.



Respect and fairness in dealings with clients, colleagues, and stakeholders were highlighted as crucial elements for maintaining a trustworthy and reputable banking environment. Mr. Asante stressed that ethical conduct is non-negotiable, especially in light of past ethical lapses that led to the financial sector clean-up in the country. Additionally, he underscored sustainable practices as a necessity in modern banking. “Sustainability is about ensuring that our banking practices contribute positively to the lives and livelihoods of people, the planet, and profit,” he said.

The banker urged the inductees to integrate sustainable practices into their professional lives, emphasising that such commitment drives innovation, customer loyalty, and financial stability. Sustainable banking practices, he said, not only ensure current prosperity but also protect the interests of future generations. Professionalism was also heralded as the bedrock of the banking industry.



Mr. Asante defined professionalism as encompassing integrity, competence, accountability, and a commitment to continuous improvement. He encouraged the new inductees to continually seek to enhance their knowledge and skills to better serve their clients and the wider community. “Excellence is not a destination but a journey, and it requires deliberate and relentless dedication,” he noted.



Beyond professional achievements, Asante highlighted the importance of community involvement. Reflecting on his two-decade membership in Rotary International and his role as a Rotary International District Governor, he spoke of the profound fulfillment derived from service and volunteerism. He urged the new inductees to engage in community service, emphasising that giving back to society enriches their lives and strengthens communities.



The CEO of CIB Ghana, Robert Dzato, also highlighted the Institute’s commitment to enhancing the banking profession through innovative certifications and programmes. The revamped Chartered Banker curriculum, the new Chartered Banker for Executive Leadership (CBEL) Programme, an Ethics Certification with the Bank of Ghana, and an ESG certification with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) were highlighted.



These initiatives aim to foster a competent and ethical workforce, with tailored programs like the Banking Academy and a new Banking Operations Certification for rural and community banks addressing specific industry needs.

Mr. Dzato also emphasised the importance of mentorship and professional development. Upcoming mentorship and internship programs, along with Continuing Professional Development (CPD) courses in artificial intelligence, data analytics, digital banking, and cybersecurity, further support the professional growth of banking professionals.



Addressing the new inductees, Mr. Dzato stated, “Remember, the knowledge and skills you possess are not just tools for personal success. They are instruments for shaping a more ethical, responsible, and sustainable future. Africa needs trusted professionals who are competent and ethical. Be the voice of professionalism and ethics.”



Among the graduands were Enoch Amoh Berchie, specializing in the law relating to banking at Amenfiman Rural Bank Plc; Dorcas Asantewaa Addo, excelling in management practices at GCB Bank Plc and recognized as the youngest graduand; and Amanda Serwa Minkah, who focuses on the monetary and financial systems at GCB Bank Plc and achieved the distinction of being the Overall Best Inductee.



Also included were Ebenezer Yawson, specializing in financial reporting, planning & analysis at Otuasekan Rural Bank Plc; Jehoshaphat Yayah Hassan, specializing in bank strategic information management at Access Bank Ghana Plc; Ebenezer Oppong, an expert in international trade finance at Agricultural Development Bank; Stephen Kakraba Kotah, excelling in strategic marketing management at CalBank Plc; Michael Terkpetey Narh, specializing in corporate banking – law & practice at Zenith Bank Ghana Limited. Others were Evans Nyarko Narh, focusing on risk management at CalBank Plc; and Vida Kuwornu, specializing in the practice of banking – law & practice at GCB Bank Plc.