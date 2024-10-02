Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

CSIR Advocates Waste-to-Energy Technology to Tackle Environmental and Climate Challenges

Capture Ezgif.png Waste-to-energy systems could transform Ghana’s waste management landscape

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is urging the government to adopt waste-to-energy technology as part of a comprehensive strategy to tackle environmental challenges and mitigate the effects of climate change. The call was made by Dr. Mutala Mohammed, a Research Scientist at CSIR, during a recent stakeholder visit to the Gyankobaa Waste-to-Energy (W2E) Project site in the Atwima Nwabiagya municipality in the Ashanti Region. The facility, which was established two years ago as a pilot project with the support of the German government, is focused on converting waste into valuable energy resources, marking a significant step towards sustainable waste management in Ghana.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live