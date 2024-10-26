CSOs call on the government to urgently clear medical products from Tema Port

Source: GNA

A coalition of 55 civil society organizations urged the government to clear essential Family Planning (FP) commodities worth $1.6 million, donated by WAHO and UNFPA, currently held at Tema Port since February 2024.

The delay has caused unpaid duties, demurrage fees, and critical shortages of contraceptives, impacting health outcomes and increasing risks of unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and maternal deaths.

The CSOs emphasized that these FP commodities are essential for reducing maternal and child mortality and supporting Ghana’s FP2030 commitments. They called on the government to expedite clearance and ensure future proactive measures to prevent similar delays.



